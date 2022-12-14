Spence Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up about 2.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.71.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.