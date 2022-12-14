Spence Asset Management Has $70,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,878 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3,429.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 73,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roku by 56.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Roku Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.52. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $241.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.