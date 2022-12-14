Spence Asset Management Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,000. Gartner accounts for 3.7% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $351.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.84, for a total value of $396,828.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

