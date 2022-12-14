Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 602,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 153,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,474. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spok during the first quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spok by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spok Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

SPOK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $157.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.31. Spok has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is -127.55%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

