STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 5.3%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.16 and last traded at $58.62. Approximately 11,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 487,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.