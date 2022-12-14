Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 636.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

STAEF stock remained flat at $16.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. 43 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

