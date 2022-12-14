Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 4.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

