Status 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.15 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $81.07 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014028 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00020284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00240629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02323215 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,152,361.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.