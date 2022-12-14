StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $18,396.72 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) Director Thomas Keck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $18,396.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 505,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,184,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.2 %

STEP stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 269,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,319. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STEP. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

