StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

