Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 7.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $181.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

