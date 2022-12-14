Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,185.56.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

