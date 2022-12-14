StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Get First United alerts:

First United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First United’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Institutional Trading of First United

First United Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.