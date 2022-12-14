StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 623,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

