StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEDU opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

