StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TEDU opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.
Tarena International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.