StockNews.com Lowers NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Buy

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 312,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Insider Activity

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after purchasing an additional 226,598 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

