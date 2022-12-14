StockNews.com Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

