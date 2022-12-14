Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 84.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.97. 50,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,446. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.