Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

