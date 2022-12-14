Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 63,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 24,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $256.97. 10,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The company has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

