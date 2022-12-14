Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.