Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

