Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $180,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

