Strategic Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 11.8% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,109,000 after purchasing an additional 585,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 168,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,299,570. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

