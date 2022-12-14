Streakk 1-Day Volume Hits $219,132.12 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $219,132.12 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $156.53 or 0.00877645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 159.38616248 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $206,229.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

