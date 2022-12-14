Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK stock opened at $253.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

