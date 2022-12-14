Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $325,014.28

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,014.28 and approximately $25.44 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00013851 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00238372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072793 USD and is up 7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

