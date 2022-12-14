Summit Materials, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $1.70 (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SUM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 47,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $190,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Summit Materials by 526.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

