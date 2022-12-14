Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.8 days.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $7.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.
About Suncorp Group
