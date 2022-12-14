Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.8 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $7.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

