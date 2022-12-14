SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 175.2% in November

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 175.2% from the November 15th total of 62,200 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Up 0.5 %

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

