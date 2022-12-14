SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSSL remained flat at $23.90 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.