Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 754,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 447,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDACW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 59,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,291. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.