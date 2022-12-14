Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

