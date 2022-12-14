Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 11.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

