Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.31. Syneos Health shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

