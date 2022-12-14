Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.31. Syneos Health shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands.
SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
