Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04. 94 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

Institutional Trading of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 21.36% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.