T-mac DAO (TMG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $263.03 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $263.03 million and $355,158.54 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00506131 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $888.75 or 0.04982044 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.67 or 0.29988526 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
