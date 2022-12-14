Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading Down 9.2%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,124,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

