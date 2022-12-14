Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.10. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $99.29 and a twelve month high of $244.84.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

