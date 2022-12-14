Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.