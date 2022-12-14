Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. 122,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,125,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Takung Art Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takung Art

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

