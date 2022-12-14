Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in November

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Talanx from €48.50 ($51.05) to €49.50 ($52.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of Talanx stock remained flat at 34.77 during trading on Wednesday. Talanx has a twelve month low of 34.49 and a twelve month high of 34.77.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

