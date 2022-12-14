TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 2,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 639,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

