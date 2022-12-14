Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,790,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Currently, 36.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Tattooed Chef Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 5,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.28). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.21%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

