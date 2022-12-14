Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.62

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.15 ($0.09). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 255,551 shares traded.

Tavistock Investments Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £39.21 million and a P/E ratio of 145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.21.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

