Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Michael Carey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TAYD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 1,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.