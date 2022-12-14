TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TDK Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
TDK Company Profile
