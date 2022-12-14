TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.