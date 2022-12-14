Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $7.99 on Wednesday. Technogym has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

