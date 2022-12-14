Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 13,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

