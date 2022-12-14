Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:TFX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.28. The stock had a trading volume of 618,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,915. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average is $234.39.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
